Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases 357 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 280,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 353,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after acquiring an additional 149,272 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.79. 255,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,411,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $270.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

