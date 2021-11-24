Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 159 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.5% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 37.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $922,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

NYSE:V traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.55. 179,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,666,594. The company has a market capitalization of $392.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.81 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

