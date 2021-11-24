Corrado Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.41. The stock had a trading volume of 222,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,147. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $452.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.