Corrado Advisors LLC Increases Position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 13.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 17.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 4.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HROW stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,959. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $282.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.90. Harrow Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HROW. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $128,714.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $39,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harrow Health Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

