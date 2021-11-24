Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Boosted by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $603,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $217,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $235,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

TSM opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $96.02 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

