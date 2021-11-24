CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $35,874,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $935.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $901.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $892.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

