CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $968,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $649.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $606.87 and a 200-day moving average of $587.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,358 shares in the company, valued at $29,136,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,229 shares of company stock valued at $30,111,714. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $703.59.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.