West Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $633,000. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 63,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 112,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $430.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.