Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $20.65 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 2.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $20,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $356.95. 226,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,127. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.47 and its 200-day moving average is $348.35. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $294.75 and a 12 month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.