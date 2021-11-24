Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,972,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 131.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,257,000 after buying an additional 1,520,171 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $76,712,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6,567.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after buying an additional 789,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,135,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.41. 8,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,652. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.