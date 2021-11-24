The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares during the period. The Hain Celestial Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $68,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,926 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,582 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after buying an additional 588,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after buying an additional 479,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,859,000 after buying an additional 440,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

HAIN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $41.08. 3,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

