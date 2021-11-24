WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 289,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 70,902 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 228,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 47,065 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 391,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,603 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,218. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

