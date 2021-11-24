$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.75. Insperity reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

NSP traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.58.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 7,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $951,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,795,629 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Insperity by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Insperity by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Insperity by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Insperity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

