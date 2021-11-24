Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.29). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.69.

NYSE:HP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.60. 21,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,459. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.79%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.