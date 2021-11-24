$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,977,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,749,000 after buying an additional 1,750,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $103.94 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 119.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

