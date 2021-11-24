SigFig Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $262.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.41. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $202.37 and a 52 week high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

