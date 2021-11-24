Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.6% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 72,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

