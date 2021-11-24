First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ FEMB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 35,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,380. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $38.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.47% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

