Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Turing also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TWKS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turing has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.45.

Shares of TWKS stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.83. 5,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,179. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

