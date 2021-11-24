Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to post sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $11.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 43.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 112,091 shares during the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.95. 21,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

