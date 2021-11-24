Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $560.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Palo Alto has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and increasing adoption of the company’s next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in remote work environment and need for stronger security. Growing traction in Strata, Prisma and Cortex offerings also acted as a tailwind. Palo Alto also continued to acquire new customers and increase wallet share with existing customers. Nonetheless, the company’s higher sales incentives related to Next-Generation Security products are likely to continue negatively impacting its bottom-line results. Moreover, forex headwinds and higher marketing and sales expenses are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Also, high acquisition related expenses are denting the margins. Additionally, competition from the likes of Fortinet and Cisco are perpetual woes.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $576.00.

PANW stock traded up $10.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $544.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $289.77 and a 52 week high of $559.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,176,363. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

