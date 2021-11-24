IOST (IOST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $61.48 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. IOST has a market cap of $734.57 million and approximately $61.48 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One IOST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.19 or 0.00366933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00045351 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.22 or 0.00250659 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,447.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00044964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00085934 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

