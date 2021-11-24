Yield Protocol Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $33,798.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00045351 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.22 or 0.00250659 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,447.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00044964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00085934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

