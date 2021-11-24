Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $75.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

