Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $402.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post $402.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.40 million and the lowest is $389.20 million. Hilltop reported sales of $555.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.43. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

