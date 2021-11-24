Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 1,843 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 1.5% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after buying an additional 117,480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QEFA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.86. 31,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.32. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

