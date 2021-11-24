Corrado Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New comprises approximately 2.0% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 2.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 211.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter worth $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,187. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $32.05.

