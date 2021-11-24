Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$103.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$145.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.07.

TSE LSPD traded up C$4.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$72.28. 816,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,457. The stock has a market cap of C$10.71 billion and a PE ratio of -37.35. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$61.85 and a one year high of C$165.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$116.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

