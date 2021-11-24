CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 451,945 shares.The stock last traded at $51.05 and had previously closed at $50.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in CRH by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in CRH by 2.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CRH by 33.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CRH by 7.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

