$0.98 EPS Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Zoetis posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,834 shares of company stock worth $6,741,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.60. 5,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.51 and its 200-day moving average is $197.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $228.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

