Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.08.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $422.29. 580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $380.50 and its 200-day moving average is $369.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.18 and a 52 week high of $435.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

