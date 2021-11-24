Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 342 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 1.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.08. The company had a trading volume of 132,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,404,366 shares of company stock worth $150,080,192 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.