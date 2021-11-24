Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,268 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.74. 17,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

