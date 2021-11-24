Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 67.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

SCM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 48,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,968. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $275.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 849,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 246,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

