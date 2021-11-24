Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $170.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,692. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.08 and a 200-day moving average of $157.06. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $113.79 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

