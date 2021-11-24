Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.7% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.70. The company had a trading volume of 202,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,458,862. The firm has a market cap of $226.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.23.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

