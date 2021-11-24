Stolper Co Has $656,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Stolper Co increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,276,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,632,000 after buying an additional 463,470 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2,861.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 35.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOE stock remained flat at $$11.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,679. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $12.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

