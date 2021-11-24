Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.7% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,159,000 after buying an additional 1,753,414 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after buying an additional 1,124,326 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.73. The stock had a trading volume of 39,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,056. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $55.64 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

