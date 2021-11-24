Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $46,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.84. The company had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.55. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.58 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

