Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $447.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce sales of $447.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $454.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $439.11 million. Harsco posted sales of $508.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on HSC shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harsco by 28.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Harsco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 356,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Harsco by 3,222.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 33.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter valued at $1,057,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. Harsco has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

