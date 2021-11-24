Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Shares Gap Down to $17.04

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.04, but opened at $16.53. Apyx Medical shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 195 shares trading hands.

APYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $551.56 million, a P/E ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,879,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after acquiring an additional 325,804 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 619.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 118,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 83,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

