Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Up 7.7%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s share price shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.34. 742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 247,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $588.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.