Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Up 7.7%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s share price shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.34. 742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 247,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $588.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.38 and a beta of 0.74.
About Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)
Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.
