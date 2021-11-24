International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. International Game Technology posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 183.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 82,179 shares during the period. Stanley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,343,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IGT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.76. 15,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,462. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.10. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

