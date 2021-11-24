Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.66. 2,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.73. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.31 and a fifty-two week high of $108.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

