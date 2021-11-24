Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 26,633 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 144.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.52. 2,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,678. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.68.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

