Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Down to $17.51

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.51, but opened at $16.84. Nkarta shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 1,003 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

The firm has a market cap of $581.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nkarta by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 4,082.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

