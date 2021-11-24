Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.32

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.32 and last traded at C$22.28, with a volume of 32933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEO. Scotiabank raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Neo Performance Materials and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$897.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.3340997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.