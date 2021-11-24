Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Up to $2.49

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.55. Smart Share Global shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 206 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EM. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the third quarter worth about $37,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

