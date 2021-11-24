Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Sets New 1-Year High at $166.17

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $166.17 and last traded at $165.96, with a volume of 999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $850,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,568,189 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

