Welch & Forbes LLC Has $10.06 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.